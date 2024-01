A woman was killed as a result of the morning missile attack by the russians. The number of victims in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 27 people.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reports this in Telegram.

"One victim from a house in the Solomyanskyi district, an elderly woman, died in an ambulance," Klitschko said.

In addition, another 27 injured were hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is fighting back against a massive missile attack, loud explosions are heard in the capital.

During the missile attack, the light went out in some districts of Kyiv and the region.

Also, in various districts of Kyiv, as a result of the morning missile attack by the russians, fires broke out in high-rise buildings, a supermarket, and warehouses.