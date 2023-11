Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 15 russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which the russians considered indestructible. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, in an interview with the Novynarnia publication.

"Now we already have 15 downed Kinzhal missiles. Plus dozens more downed ballistic missiles that were flying at Kyiv. Patriot showed itself," Ihnat said.

According to him, it happened for the first time on May 4, 2023.

"It was a sensation, in fact, for the whole world. Therefore, it was necessary to do it very carefully. I learned very quickly... But is it possible to share this joy with the whole world? We had a small conference call of the management team, I also participated there. The decision was made to hold back the release of this information a little bit. They launched Kinzhal - and let them wonder where it went (laughs). We needed time to observe the reaction of the enemy, make certain maneuvers and so on. Then we published this information in full communication with the approval of the Air Force Commander Oleshchuk and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Zaluzhnyi," Ihnat recalled.

According to him, the Air Force kept informational silence for a day. But unfortunately, some mass media spread this information earlier - although they were also asked to take a break.

"This is not done just like that. Information is also a weapon that must be used skillfully. And sometimes time is also a weapon. Unfortunately, many of us do not understand this," explained the spokesman of the Air Force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the russians continue to produce several types of missiles, which allows them to replenish their stocks.

In March of this year, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that russia was forced to change the tactics of using missiles because it was unable to manufacture them in sufficient quantity.

At the same time, at the beginning of the year, intelligence said that russia has about half a thousand high-precision missiles in its arsenal.

Russian occupation forces are now trying to stockpile long-range weapons in order to continue shelling Ukraine.