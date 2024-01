As a result of russian morning shelling of the city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed, and 41 people are known to have been injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"41 injured as a result of the morning attack by the occupiers on Kharkiv. 1 woman was killed, the data is being established," the message says.

It will be recalled that the occupiers attacked the central part of the city of Kharkiv, in particular in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Multi-apartment residential buildings, commercial buildings, other civil infrastructure were damaged, and cars caught fire.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, reported on 16 injured as a result of the russian shelling, the data is being updated. The mayor also spoke about the consequences of the attack on the districts of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ms. Bridget Brink, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Ukraine, reacted to the morning missile attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv, in particular. She emphasized that it is extremely important to support Ukraine now in order to stop the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin.

In addition, overnight into January 1, 2024, the russian army launched 90 Shahed-136/131 drones over Ukraine. This is a record-breaking number of UAVs that the russians launched at the same time.