Air defense shoots down 21 of 28 strike UAVs with which russia attacked south and east of Ukraine

The air defense forces eliminated 21 of the 28 strike UAVs with which the russian federation attacked the south and east of Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Sunday morning on Telegram.

"On the night of January 7, 2024, the invaders attacked with 28 strike UAV of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area - russia and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk Region. The main directions of the strike are south and east," the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

"21 enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report said.

Air defense worked within the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy Regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry provided the statistics of the amount of russian missiles and drones destroyed in 2023.

In Dnipro, as a result of the morning missile attack on December 29, 4 people were killed, a hit occurred in a shopping center.

In Lviv, residential buildings and schools were damaged. As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed, 15 were injured.

During a massive strike on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi District of Kyiv, under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by a missile strike, there were 10 people.

Also in the morning, the russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Odesa. Two residents of Odesa were killed, 15 people were injured.