The russian military has prepared up to 40 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea for strikes on Ukraine. The worsening weather forced the invaders to return the missile carriers to their home points, but they can apply the supplies with severe frosts approaching.

The head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The overall readiness of Kalibrs can now be assessed by us as up to 40, given that three have already been used in one of the attacks. But everything else is ready and can be applied," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the russians are reloading these weapons on missile carriers in Sevastopol, where it is now "restless" for the enemy army. The presence of danger affects this process. According to the Defense Forces, now russian ships are equipped, but skimp on the Kalibrs.

"Obviously, with the approaching cold weather that the Hydrometeorological Center predicts, they can use marine missile carriers in order to strike at energy infrastructure. And that is why today we carefully monitor their duty, inform the community about where they are, what they threaten specifically, and how dangerous it is," Humeniuk added.

She clarified that at the moment the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine evaluates the general level of missile danger as high. This danger will not disappear while the russian missile carriers will be in the Black Sea, even being in bays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 26, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced the destruction of the russian Novocherkassk large landing ship in the port of occupied Feodosia.

There were almost 80 sailors on board the Novocherkassk large landing ship.

In addition, the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine, as well as DeepState analysts, published a photo of the remnants of the Novocherkassk large landing ship of russia.

Meanwhile, the russians increased checks on local residents of Feodosia of the temporarily occupied Crimea after the defeat of the russian military landing ship by Ukrainian defenders, as they try to find informants and prevent leaks of information about the extent of damage due to the attack.