NACP launches open database of foreign components in weapons used by russia and Iran

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has launched an open database of foreign components in weapons used by russia and Iran. This is stated in the NACP message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) launches the world's first open database of foreign components in weapons on the War and Sanctions portal. It already has more than 2,000 components used by russia and Iran in various kinds of UAVs, missiles, electronic warfare systems and many other types of weapons and military equipment," the report said.

The NACP calls on the democratic and civilized world to unite around non-proliferation of its technologies to aggressors.

Currently, the database contains information about foreign components found in russian and Iranian weapons used by the russian federation during a full-scale invasion against Ukraine starting from February 24, 2022.

"Now that this data has become public, everyone can contribute to global world security," said NACP Chairman Oleksandr Novikov.

Type of armament, manufacturer, technical characteristics - all this information is available in the database for each component.

The NACP notes that now everyone, from an investigative journalist to a foreign official, will be able to collect a sufficient evidence base and investigate supply chains, bring partners in this war to justice.

The Foreign Components in Weapons section will be regularly updated and improved. So, later it is planned to add the ability to subscribe to update the list. Every time the NACP adds a new component, everyone will be notified about it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that foreign components are found in the new russian missiles with which the aggressor country strikes Ukraine despite sanctions.

More than a thousand components produced by foreign companies were discovered in the weapons and equipment of the russian occupation army. Most of the components were produced by companies from the United States.