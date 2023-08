Missiles and drones with which Russia attacks Ukraine contain foreign components. Although numerous sanctions have been introduced around the world against this. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, experts from research centers are working with debris from Russian missiles. They analyze the equipment they find inside enemy missiles. In particular, there, experts discover many components of foreign origin, the production of which could not be established in Russia.

"The Western countries and manufacturers were shown that here is a missile, here is a drone, here is a spare part, here is the company that makes it. Unfortunately, such spare parts somehow continue to reach the occupying country. We are talking not only about Shaheds, but also about other products of military use, which Russia continues to manufacture," Ihnat said.

He emphasized that many missiles, helicopters, and aircraft that roll off the assembly line in Russia need modern technologies, which the Russian Federation itself does not have.

"Russia does not have such technologies and production facilities today to create them by itself. Therefore, sanctions should not only be announced, but they should be monitored, observed and influenced by all world leaders who can influence this process," Ihnat emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the son of designer Alexander Zakharov, who designed the Russian Lancet kamikaze drones, works at the UN Institute for Disarmament Problems, and his wife is the owner of a luxury apartment in the center of London for USD 2 million.

Russia, through its propagandists, deliberately exaggerates the number of Lancets it produces, although it has indeed increased their production.