USA sells more components for production of weapons and military equipment to Russia than anyone else

More than a thousand components produced by foreign companies were found in the weapons and equipment of the Russian occupation army. Most of the components were produced by companies from the USA.

This is stated in a document published by the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group.

An analysis of captured and destroyed Russian military equipment showed that they contained 1,057 components that were produced by 155 companies.

Most of the components in Russian weapons were produced by American companies AMD, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, Intel Corporation, German Infineon Technologies and Korean Samsung.

Foreign components reach Russia through companies from China. Some suppliers from Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea and the countries of the European Union help the Russians to circumvent the sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2023, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War stated that Russia was able to purchase components for the production of attack drones in the United States.

And in November 2022, the American publication The New York Times published an article in which it was reported that Russia had begun stockpiling components long before the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.