Kyiv Economic Court judge Marchenko in midst of war bought Volkswagen TOUAREG SUV for UAH 2 million

The judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Oksana Marchenko in the midst of a full-scale war of the russian federation bought a Volkswagen TOUAREG SUV for UAH 2 million.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in her property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The judge bought the SUV two months into russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, namely on April 29, 2022.

The vehicle is of the 2021 production year.

The price of the SUV amounted to UAH 1,960,000.

The judge acquired the vehicle in a car dealership AUTOMOBILE HOUSE ATLANT-M.

The judge made the first three payments for the SUV with a total amount of UAH 1.2 million in the 20th of February 2022.

The other three payments were made in 2 months.

Before that, the judge sold her old car for UAH 1.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Olena Komarova earned more than UAH 10 million from the sale of real estate.

During the war, the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Vladyslav Demydov borrowed UAH 1.1 million from his relative and bought a Ford Mustang.

The judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv Olesia Dupliak received a monetary gift from her husband Rostyslav Halichevskyi of about UAH 1.8 million.