Economic Court of Kyiv head Bosyi during war bought precision rifle for UAH 0.5 million

During the war, the head of the Economic Court of Kyiv Vadym Bosyi bought a precision rifle designed for extreme range shooting for UAH 0.5 million.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in his property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last April, Bosyi bought a Cadex CDX-40 Shadow .375 CheyTac precision rifle.

The head of the court paid UAH 499,520 for the precision rifle.

The purchase was issued from EUROPA ARM SPORT LLC.

For the 2022 year of war, Bosyi earned UAH 1.7 million salary.

He also had under USD 2 million in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention refused to start checking the declarations of property status and lifestyle of the head of the Economic Court of Kyiv Vadym Bosyi, citing martial law.

Earlier, the High Qualification Commission of Judges resorted to formalities in order not to consider the case of the head of the Economic Court of Kyiv Vadym Bosyi regarding false information in his declaration.

Recall that Judge Vadym Bosyi is a defendant in the famous case of “Vovk tapes,” in particular, journalists said that Bosyi consulted with the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv Pavlo Vovk on a decision in the National Bank case against Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and as a result "saved" the oligarch UAH 9 billion.