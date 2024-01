The National Police now have about 9,000 criminal proceedings on evasions from mobilization, 2,600 - sent to court.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, initially, a territorial recruitment and social support center (military commissariat) draws up a protocol on evading military service, then appeals to the National Police, which within the framework of a criminal case (Art. 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) already investigates it, the head of the department said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi said that evaders are trying to get to work in the police so as not to be mobilized for the war.

Earlier, Klymenko stated that today there are 100,000 active police officers, of which 20,000 are women. There are also about 15,000 investigators and interrogators, 20,000 operatives and thousands of people fighting at the front, in particular, the Liut (Rage) unit.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit evaders from driving vehicles, conducting transactions with property, taking loans and disposing of funds.

According to the lawyer, a significant number of restrictions for evaders, which are provided for by bill No. 10378, are illegal.