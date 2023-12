Evaders trying to become policemen so as not to fight - National Police head

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said that evaders are trying to get a job in the police, so as not to be mobilized for the war.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are attempts, of course, but we are cutting it all off and have safeguards," the head of the National Police said.

He noted that there are mechanisms to ensure that these people do not end up in the police.

"According to the law, the conscription age remains from 27 to 60 years old, so we pay special attention to this category, and if we see that they are evaders, then, believe me, there are mechanisms to prevent these people from entering the National Police. We clearly monitor this, there are registers. Moreover, together with the territorial recruitment and social support centers, we conduct work on mobilization, they provide us with lists of evaders, and we establish the location and provide them with this data. Therefore, we carefully look at these things," Vyhivskyi said.

According to the head of the National Police, only 3,800 police officers were recruited to the police in 2022.

"Why do they come to us? Now the situation in the private sector is unstable. Also, since the beginning of the war, our salary has increased due to additional payments for participation in combat operations. There is no such need for personnel in the civilian sector. In the past, a supermarket security guard could earn more than a police investigator, operative or patrolman. If we had a high staff turnover 3 years ago, today there is no such thing," Vyhivskyi explained.

The head of the National Police added that in 2023, more than 13,000 police officers were hired, but primarily at the expense of the established Liut [Rage] assault brigade.

This plus or minus is the same as before the war.

4,500 police officers resigned this year.

Today, there are 17,500 understaffed members of the National Police.

