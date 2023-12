There are currently 100,000 active police officers in the National Police, of which 20,000 are women.

The head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this to Ukrainian News Agency in an interview.

"Some citizens, civil servants, officials say that there are 250,000 police officers in the National Police, and offer to send 100,000 to the front. It is strange when this is stated not by "sofa experts," but by people who work in the state system and do not know elementary figures, although they can contact us, and we will provide a number of the staff of the National Police. There was up to 300,000 people in the militia system, and now we have 120,000 police officers in the staff. Despite the fact that the maximum number of the staff was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers this year," said the head of the National Police.

He stressed that in fact, today the National Police has about 100,000 active police officers, that is, those in uniform.

Of these, 20,000 are women, 80,000 - men.

Every day, about 20,000 police officers join the service for one shift.

There are also about 15,000 investigators and interrogators, 20,000 operatives and thousands of people fighting at the front, in particular, the Liut (Rage) unit.

"Therefore, regarding the proposal to mobilize 100,000 police officers, I can say that we are already as involved as possible in the Security and Defense Forces, as well as taking care of the internal front and security within the country," Vyhivskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi abolioshed the post of his deputy after the dismissal of Dmytro Tyshlek.