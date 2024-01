Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on January 10 due to massive strikes by russia

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg convenes a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of Ambassadors on January 10 at the request of the Ukrainian side after the massive russian air attacks that took place in the New Year period.

This was announced by NATO spokesman Dylan White on X (Twitter).

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday 10 January at ambassadorial level on Ukraine’s request following recent russian missile & drone attacks," a NATO spokesman wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since December 29, 2023, the russian occupation army has launched at least 500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles of various types in the direction of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that during the massive attack on Ukraine on January 2, russia used 99 missiles of various types, including 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles and 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55, the air defense forces managed to shoot down 72 missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the most massive air attack on December 29, destroying 114 of 158 air targets, including 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.