Russian propagandists announced the downing of the Tu-22M3, which on December 29 launched missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian military correspondent Andrii Tsaplienko in Telegram, where he posted the corresponding screenshot.

"It probably belongs to the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment, which killed civilians in Kremenchuk, Uman and Dnipro, we are checking," the journalist added.

There was no official information on this yet.

The Tu-22M is a Soviet long-range supersonic bomber-missile carrier.

It is designed to hit sea and ground targets with cruise missiles, aerial bombs, including nuclear warheads.

The aircraft has been in service since 1974 and is still in use. The first flight of the Tu-22M3 took place on June 20, 1977, it was put into serial production in 1978, which was discontinued in 1993.

The main armament of the bomber is the Kh-22N anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the russian occupiers launched 158 air attack targets over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones of the russians.

We will remind, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, told what kind of missiles the russians fired at Ukraine this morning.

We also reported that during the russian missile attack on Ukraine, an unknown aerial object flew into Polish airspace.