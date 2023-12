On the morning of December 29, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, and before that, they used Shaheds. Russia took about 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers to the sky.

This follows from a statement made by the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy launched a massive missile strike. Today, it can really be called a massive missile strike with various means of air attack. In fact, everything was flying; apparently, there were no Kalibrs. And yes - we also saw Kinzhals, ballistics, and S-300, and cruise missiles. Then, we see the use of Shaheds. They were flying from the southeast direction. Kh-22 or Kh-32 missiles were used. About 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers were also used. According to preliminary information, Kh-101 and X-555 missiles are traditional," said Ihnat.

The spokesperson called the shelling a "really powerful blow" and reported that there were strikes in the regions, but there were also casualties. Ihnat noted that the results of combat operations will be announced later when the summary is ready.

Speaking about the goals of the russian attack, he indicated that the target was Ukraine.

"Ukraine was the target, probably because there is so much red on our monitors... Red is enemy targets. Well, it hasn't been for a long time. In all regions, in all directions. First, the Shaheds carried out combat reconnaissance of the occupiers; then, they launched missiles of various types. Traditionally, in the end, they circled, bypassing potential places where they could be shot down. And in this way, they already entered the target. They could simply fly around a region and enter from the other side - not from what they flew in," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, explosions rang out in Kyiv on the morning of Friday, December 29. There is an "arrival" on a high-rise building and a warehouse and wounded. It is known that seven people were injured as a result of the rocket attack on the capital.

In addition, as a result of russian missile attacks on Kharkiv on the morning of December 29, damage to a medical institution, warehouses, and civilian enterprises were recorded. At the moment, we know about one person killed and eight injured.

Also, on the morning of December 29, russian occupation forces attacked Lviv with rockets. In advance, it is reported that the victims were hit in a residential building.

Prior to this, the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation released 22 kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 18 of them. The Odesa Region was hit as a result of the shelling.