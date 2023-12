Unknown object flew into airspace of Poland during russian missile attack on Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Poland reported that on the morning of December 29, an unknown aerial object flew into the country's territory from Ukraine. It was accompanied by the means of Polish air defense.

The press service of the Armed Forces of Poland published the corresponding message on its official account on X (formerly Twitter).

"In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine," the message reads.

The radars of the Polish air defense system monitored this object until its signal disappeared.

The department did not specify which object entered Poland's airspace from the side of Ukraine.

We will remind, on the morning of December 29, the russian occupation army carried out a massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers used more than 150 cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones.

As a result of the attack, settlements in six regions of Ukraine were affected.

As of 10:20 a.m., it was known about 12 killed and at least 75 wounded and injured.

According to the statement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, air defense systems managed to shoot down 87 missiles and 27 drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, a russian cruise missile, fired at one of the objects in the western regions of Ukraine, flew into the airspace of Poland.

This missile "calmly" flew 450 kilometers and fell in the area of the Polish city of Bydgoszcz. Its wreckage was discovered only in the spring of this year.

We also wrote that the Polish Prosecutor's Office stated that the death of two Poles in the border village of Przewodow on November 15, 2022, was caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.