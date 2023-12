Death toll from russian missile attack on Kyiv increased, body of fourth victim found

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive missile attack by the russian occupiers today, December 29, the number of killed has increased to four people. It is known about 24 wounded.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports this.

The State Emergency Service clarified that the body of the deceased person was unblocked from under the rubble of the destroyed warehouse building. This is a woman.

"In general, as of 3 p.m. in the capital, 4 people were killed and 24 were wounded as a result of the attack. The work is ongoing," emergency workers said.

Official Serhii Popko clarified the consequences of the enemy missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.

According to him, the rescuers retrieved the body of another killed person from under the rubble.

"Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the missile strike has increased to four," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a Telegram post.

Popko added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the russian occupiers launched 158 air attack targets over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones of the russians.

We will remind, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, told what kind of missiles the russians fired at Ukraine this morning.

We also reported that during the russian missile attack on Ukraine, an unknown aerial object flew into Polish airspace.