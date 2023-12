As a result of the russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 29, the number of killed increased to 4.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yurii Malashko.

"At the moment, we know about 4 killed people. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends... We will never forgive!" the message says.

It will be recalled that on the morning of December 29, the russian occupation forces launched a massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. High-rise buildings were damaged, a private house was destroyed, the enemy also targeted the territory of several enterprises. It was reported that there may be people under the rubble. One killed and 10 injured were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 29, the air defense forces destroyed 114 out of 158 air targets launched by the enemy over Ukraine.

Also, in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, 10 people are under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by a missile attack. According to detailed information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, as a result of a missile attack on the capital, 1 person was killed and 21 were injured.

In addition, there was a hit in the shopping center in Dnipro. 4 killed were reported.