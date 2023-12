Enemy attacks Lviv at night with Shaheds and in the morning with missiles, critical infrastructure, high-rise

At night, the Lviv Region was attacked by 14 enemy drones of the Shahed type, and in the morning Lviv suffered a missile attack, as a result of a missile strike on a residential building in the city, 1 person was killed, another 15 people were wounded, and a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv was set on fire.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi and the mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi reported this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kozytskyi noted that during the night air alert, the Lviv Region was attacked by 14 Shaheds, 8 of them were destroyed by soldiers of the West Air Command.

Sadovyi reported that as a result of a drone attack, a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv caught fire.

"There are no details here. Emergency services are working on the spot. There is no information about the victims," he wrote.

According to Kozytskyi, the drone hit one of the businesses in Lviv.

As a result, there was a partial destruction of the administration building and production shops, there were no victims or injured.

Regarding the missile attack on Lviv, Sadovyi reported that according to preliminary information, a residential building was hit, and 3 schools and a kindergarten were also damaged.

Several more residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave.

As of now, it is known that one person was killed in a missile attack, and another 15 people were injured.

Kozytskyi noted that at the time of the missile attack, people were in their homes.

Most of them were injured by fragments of windows that were blown out by the blast wave.

"As of this hour, we know of partial destruction in 13 residential high-rise buildings and two schools. Many damaged cars," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues, all specialized services are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a missile hit a shopping center in Dnipro, damaged a maternity hospital, killed 5 people and injured more than 20.

In Kyiv, as a result of an enemy missile attack, 1 person was killed and 21 others were injured.

Also, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa, three Odesa residents were killed and 22 were injured.