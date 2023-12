The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, criticized the American publication Newsweek for the article about the alleged presence of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

Ihnat wrote about this in his Facebook account on Wednesday, December 27.

The spokesperson of the Air Force called the article of the American publication "material about nothing" because of the assumptions about the presence of F-16s in Ukraine, and even more so their alleged involvement in the destruction of six russian aircraft.

"F-16 fighters are probably already in Ukraine, - Newsweek, citing US sources" Seriously?! Why then did I tune into the live broadcasts of Ukrainian and foreign media 23 times yesterday to talk about the R@shist ship and refute the idiotic russian statements about the destruction of the F-16s, as well as the inexpediency of their stay in Ukraine at this stage?" Ihnat emphasized.

The Air Force spokesman also described Newsweek's material as "spin out of nothing."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, Ihnat said that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has "grandiose plans" for the F-16 fighters.

The first group of Ukrainian pilots received basic training to fly F-16s in Great Britain and are now learning to fly fighters in Denmark.

It will be recalled that the Air Force mocked russian fakes about "downed F-16 planes".