Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the statement by russian propagandists, saying that the russian army had already allegedly intercepted and shot down Western F-16 fighter jets in the air of the telethon.

"They will end this difficult year, probably, with at least two squadrons... In fact, their reports are encouraging: in a day, five Ukrainian aircraft are destroyed in the reports of their General Staff. And there are already memes about the F-16 that have already been found in Ukraine. Every day, I get the following questions from my colleagues: "Well, tell me off records, are they there already? People want to believe that they (F-16 fighters) are in Ukraine. Well, the enemy believes, and it is "destroying" them," Ihnat noted.

According to him, the partners have declared their readiness to hand over American planes, and Ukraine is preparing to receive them. Not only pilots but also engineers and infrastructure are being trained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of December 24, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two russian fighter bombers: Su-34 and Su-30.

Meanwhile, five Shaheds were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk Region at night; there is damage from debris.