F-16 fighters provided by the West may already be in Ukraine. In favor of this say the loud victories of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at sea and in the air over the aggressor state of russia.

Newsweek reported this on Wednesday, December 27.

The publication reports that in the past three weeks, russia has lost eight aircraft, which was a blow to the air force of Moscow. Some media suggest that F-16 fighters were used to destroy such targets, although there is no confirmation of this.

“A U.S. source told Newsweek on Wednesday that it was likely Ukraine had indeed received the first of the promised F-16s… Although not officially announced, it is not impossible that Ukraine has received at least an initial batch of F-16s,” the report said.

Western allies promised Ukraine advanced .U.S-made fighter jets a few months ago, but questions remained over exactly when those fighter jets would take to Ukraine's skies. F-16 are equipped with more modern avionics and radars and are designed to launch NATO-standard weapons, which Ukraine uses along with its older Soviet-era jets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 26, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction by Ukraine in the port of Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea of the large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of russia Novocherkassk.

On December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of three aircraft Su-34 of the russians at once.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that it was possible to shoot down russian aircraft thanks to a brilliantly planned operation.