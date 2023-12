First Ukrainian pilots complete basic training for flights on F-16 in Britain

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has undergone basic training for the flights on F-16 in the UK and is now learning to control fighters in Denmark.

European Pravda reports this with reference to the press service of the British government.

Britain in August began basic training in piloting and English.

Six experienced Ukrainian pilots have completed the training, ten more trainee pilots remain in Britain to continue basic flight training and the learning aviation medicine and training in the centrifuge.

"I am proud of the support that the RAF provides to the next generation of Ukrainian combat pilots and ground crews, who will be the first line of defense in protecting the skies of Ukraine," said British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

The British program aims to provide pilots with the skills they need to progress to the next stage of training on Western fighters and bring them closer to a standard approach to the flights under NATO standards.

Pilots in basic flight training conduct practical classes on Grob Tutor aircraft, studying general control procedures, instrument piloting, mid-level and low-level navigation, as well as flying in formation.

After completing training in Britain, pilots will receive training in another European country to improve their flying skills.

Also, dozens of Ukrainian aviation technicians are taught English, focused on engineering specialties.

