The bill on mobilization will probably be sent for revision: Members of Parliament doubt the expediency of strict regulations.

This is reported by Forbes.

According to the publication, even in the Servant of the People they see a number of controversial points: for example, restrictions on the rights of those liable for military service who avoid conscription, electronic summonses and mobilization of persons with disabilities of the III group. Adoption of the bill entails economic risks for the country.

However, it is possible that the MPs will be persuaded to adopt the law in this form.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on mobilization, which, in particular, envisages reducing the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 to 25 years, canceling the exemption from mobilization for the disabled of the 3rd group, canceling the postponement of mobilization for those who receive second higher education.

Zaluzhnyi, commenting on the bill of the Cabinet of Ministers on mobilization, noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have a legislative initiative, but form requests to the Ministry of Defense in order to continue combat operations.

Zaluzhnyi also commented on the massive offensive of the russian army on Avdiyivka, noting that in a few months the enemy may capture the settlement.