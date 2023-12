Valerii Zaluzhnyi commented on the massive offensive of the russian army on Avdiyivka, noting that in a few months the enemy may capture the settlement.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a briefing on December 26, the Ukrainian News Telegram channel reports.

"The enemy has the opportunity to concentrate its forces in a certain axis. And it can do in two or three months what happened to Bakhmut. Every piece of land is dear to us, we will defend exactly as much as there are forces. If the forces are not enough, we save people, and then we will win it back," Valerii Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on the public not to make a "show or sorrow" over the situation with individual settlements.

"We don't need to get stuck and make some kind of 'show or sorrow' around a specific settlement. The conduct of military operations is subject to its own laws, which do not depend on whether MPs or journalists like it," Zaluzhnyi noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Valerii Zaluzhnyi commented on the bill of the Cabinet of Ministers on mobilization, noting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have a legislative initiative, but form requests to the Ministry of Defense in order to continue combat operations.