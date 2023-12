Military exercises will be held in Kyiv from December 25 to 28 with the participation of units of the Armed Forces, National and Patrol Police. The purpose of the exercises is to increase the level of combat capability and interaction of all structures involved in the defense of the city.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the military exercises will take place in different districts of Kyiv. They provide for deployment of temporary roadblocks and engineering barriers, installation of restriction signs.

Security forces will carry out search and counter-sabotage measures, checks of transport and documents.

As the Kyiv City Military Administration explained, the exercises are designed to strengthen the interaction of law enforcement agencies to protect the civilian population in the event of an aggravation of the security situation.

"Such training should be carried out systematically, and based on the results of staff analysis, after the training, to identify shortcomings, correct mistakes, and be even better prepared for the important task of protecting Kyiv and its residents from potential threats," Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said.

Meanwhile, residents of Kyiv report in the capital's Telegram channels that summonses are still issued at checkpoints for "training".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, Zelenskyy ordered the preparation of comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.

Zelenskyy opposes the mobilization of women, while at the same time he is ready to lower the maximum conscription age from 27 to 25.

Zelenskyy said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, will initiate the additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 people, which will cost an additional UAH 500 billion.