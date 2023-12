Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi initiates an additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 people, it will cost an additional UAH 500 billion.

Zelenskyy said this at the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This (mobilization) is a issue of our military, the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, they addressed at the level of our Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the issue of mobilization. The question is very sensitive, I believe. They applied to the protection of our state and potential counteroffensive actions, to the deficit, and their view was on the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, they proposed to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people. This is a very serious figure," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that he needs more arguments to support such an initiative, in particular on the issue of justice, defense and finance.

Zelenskyy believes that there should be a comprehensive plan for mobilization, rotation of the military, their vacations.

He said that the military continues to work on a mobilization plan.

Zelenskyy noted that he had not yet seen demobilization there, although he believes that this is issue No. 1 and an issue of justice.

He added that the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, was involved in the issue of mobilization regarding the de-digitalization of some processes.

"Mykhailo Fedorov also (joined) regarding the de-digitalization of some processes. This is also important, because people are both in Ukraine and abroad," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the military and government officials should prepare a comprehensive mobilization plan and continue to communicate with Members of the Verkhovna Rada, because this plan provides for changes in the legislation.

As for finance, according to Zelenskyy, mobilization in the proposed format will cost Ukraine an additional UAH 500 billion.

The President noted that on the issue of financing he would like to hear proposals from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko where to get this money from.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, Zelenskyy ordered to prepare comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.