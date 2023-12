The Verkhovna Rada expects the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce a bill on mobilization on Christmas.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the government should submit a bill on mobilization, which it is working on at the request of the military. I hope that colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers will finish their part of the work in the near future. Because the absence of this bill creates uncertainty and a large number of fakes about roadblocks, about Diia, etc." he wrote.

Arakhamia noted that the military command has submitted a request for the mobilization of 500,000 troops, and the government is developing mobilization rules. He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands a comprehensive approach to serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Parliament is waiting for a ready document that can be discussed at the committee. The military needs solutions to their problems. Society wants to hear answers to all sensitive questions. Therefore, we must continue to work, regardless of the calendar," the MP wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, Zelenskyy ordered the preparation of comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.

Zelenskyy opposes the mobilization of women, while at the same time he is ready to lower the maximum conscription age from 27 to 25.

Zelenskyy said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, will initiate the additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 people, which will cost an additional UAH 500 billion.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada changed the dates of public holidays, now, in particular, Christmas is set as December 25 instead of January 7.