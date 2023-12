US Ambassador Bridget Brink reacted to the night attack by Shaheds and assured that the United States will continue to support Ukraine.

She wrote about this on her Twitter, adding a photo of the affected apartments in Kyiv.

“Massive drone attacks throughout Ukraine last night - just as we get closer to Christmas. Instead of gift-giving and holiday shopping, Ukrainians have to stay up at night in bomb shelters. Russia’s brutality is a daily reality, but the U.S. will continue to stand with Ukraine,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched 28 kamikaze drones over Ukraine overnight into December 22. Air defense forces shot down 24 of them.

In addition, overnight into December 22, as a result of the Shaheds attack, houses in two districts were damaged in Kyiv. Two people were injured, one of them was hospitalized.