The troops of the aggressor state of the russian federation launched 28 kamikaze drones over Ukraine overnight into December 22. Air Defense forces shot down 24 of them.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

In particular, the launches were from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

Air Defense forces destroyed 24 drones within Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, December 21, amounted to 1,080 occupiers. Thus, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 350,270 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 14 tanks, 31 anti-aircraft guns, and 20 enemy artillery systems.