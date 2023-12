Night attack of Shaheds on Kyiv. Drones damaged houses in two districts, wounded reported

Overnight into December 22, as a result of the attack by the Shaheds on Kyiv, houses in two districts were damaged. Two people were wounded, one of them was hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

"The third consecutive air strike by drones on the capital, and this is in the last 6 days. Again, the same Shaheds, and again an attempt to hit the city's infrastructure and residential buildings," the message reads.

According to Popko, in the capital's Solomyanskyi district, "one of the rashists drones caused havoc" - a multi-story apartment building caught fire on the upper floors, walls were partially destroyed in three apartments, and windows were broken in three more. According to preliminary data, two victims suffered soft tissue bruises and cut wounds, one of them was hospitalized.

In addition, a fire broke out in a two-story private house in the Darnytskyi district due to the fall of the debris of the drone. No casualties.

In the Holosiyivskyi district, a wreckage fell without damage or injuries.

It is noted that the information is being updated and clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched 28 kamikaze drones over Ukraine overnight into December 22. Air defense forces shot down 24 of them.