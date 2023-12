Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi is against the initiative of parliamentarians to take all women on military records during martial law, he considers it possible to consider this after the end of the war, and he is also against the mandatory rotation of the military in three months.

This is stated in the written comment of Zaluzhnyi to the parliamentary bill on mobilization, which Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairperson of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence Mariana Bezuhla posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the above document, signed by Zaluzhnyi, notes that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the working group of the National Security Council Committee, is working out a draft law on amendments to the legislation to improve mobilization, military registration and military service.

Zaluzhnyi notes that almost all the norms of the bill took into account the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the same time certain norms are included that do not correspond to the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and do not contribute to ensuring the defense of the state.

In particular, it is noted that the bill provides for the norm for taking all women on the military record of conscripts and persons liable for military service.

According to Zaluzhnyi, this norm can lead to negative consequences, namely, to a doubling of the load on territorial recruitment and social support centers (military enlistment offices, military commissariats) due to the fact that the volume of accounting will double and this will require an increase in the number of the staff of military enlistment offices.

In addition, this will lead to a significant increase in the burden on health care institutions for medical examination during registration, a certain resonance in society and mass travel of women abroad.

Zaluzhnyi proposes to leave the existing norm of legislation on mandatory military registration of women with a medical and pharmaceutical specialty, and the rest - at will, and to return to the proposed norm after the end of martial law by introducing the mandatory phased registration of women on military records of conscripts.

Zaluzhnyi also notes that the parliamentary bill provides for the mandatory replacement (rotation) of servicemen who are directly involved in repelling armed aggression against Ukraine for rest and restoration of combat capability no later than three months of continuous participation by decision of the military command.

The letter notes that in the absence of a trained human resource for the rotation of the military, which are directly involved in repelling aggression, it is impossible to determine the specific timing of rotations, at this time almost all military units of the combat personnel are in the areas of execution of tasks.

In addition, it is noted that in the absence of a guaranteed conscription into the Defense Forces, it is impossible to normalize the issue of providing long-term leave to the military (the bill proposes leave for 90 days with the preservation of monetary support for the military, which underwent 24 months of continuous military service and directly participated in hostilities for at least 12 months).

Zaluzhnyi proposes to remove these norms on rotation and leave from the bill as not applicable today.

It is also noted that the bill provides for the appointment of military personnel who are called up for military service during mobilization and have a military accounting specialty in the engineering direction, to posts exclusively under acquired education and specialty.

Zaluzhnyi notes that due to the critical limitation of the mobilization resource, the appointment of the military to posts solely in the military accounting specialty acquired is considered inappropriate. This norm is also proposed to be removed from the draft law.

The bill also provides for the transfer of military personnel serving in military enlistment offices to other posts in military units after 3 years of service, their reappointment to military enlistment offices is possible no earlier than in 3 years.

Zaluzhnyi notes that the issue of moving military personnel to other posts is regulated by the provision on the passage of military service by citizens of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by presidential decree and believes that the additional settlement of these issues by law is inappropriate.

In addition, he emphasizes that the performance of duties in military registration and enlistment offices requires specific knowledge and experience, the replacement of all military personnel can make it impossible to preserve such experience and destroy the military accounting system. This norm is also proposed to be removed from the bill.

Zaluzhnyi also proposes to exclude norms that provide grounds for dismissal of Group II disabled people.

Bezuhla noted that this bill is being finalized by the working group, its registration in the Rada is planned in December, and a vote in January.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to prepare comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.

Zelenskyy opposes the mobilization of women, at the same time he is ready to lower the maximum draft age from 27 to 25 years.

Zelenskyy said that Zaluzhnyi initiates an additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 people, it will cost an additional UAH 500 billion.