We will find answer to this question in near future - Danilov about mobilization of 500,000 Ukrainians

The issue of additional mobilization of 500,000 Ukrainians into the army was raised at the last four meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. In the near future, the country's authorities intend to find an answer to it.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said this on the air of the national telethon.

Danilov said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense offer their own vision of mobilizing 500,000 people.

At the same time, the final decision in this matter is according to the Verkhovna Rada, which should approve or not approve this initiative of the military.

Danilov called the discussion about the additional mobilization of Ukrainians difficult, but stressed that the announced figure is really necessary.

"But this is not about the situation today, but that over a certain period of time, we can probably expect that we will need to attract a certain number of citizens to protect our country," the NSDC Secretary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi requested the mobilization of 450,000-500,000 Ukrainians.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said that he needed more arguments from the military to support this initiative.

We also reported that the Ministry of Defense wants to appeal to Ukrainians of draft age abroad so that they voluntarily join the Armed Forces and take part in the defense of the country.

Recall that earlier in the Verkhovna Rada they spoke about their intention to restrict the rights of those Ukrainians who evade mobilization.