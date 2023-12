Sanctions being prepared against Ukrainians abroad if they do not want to voluntarily join army - Umierov

Ukrainians of draft age who have left Ukraine for other countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be invited to join the fight against the russian occupiers. Those who refuse to comply with the request will face sanctions.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov made a corresponding statement in an interview with German mass media, Welt quotes his words.

According to Umierov, Ukrainians between the ages of 25 and 60 who are abroad will be asked to register at conscription centers.

At the same time, sanctions are planned for those who reject the call of the state.

Restrictions on such Ukrainians are under development.

"We are still discussing what should happen if they don't come voluntarily," Umierov said.

It should be noted that today, December 19, it became known that Umierov's children (a son and two daughters) live in the United States. Together with the minister's wife, they moved there back in 2016 because of attempts and threats against Umierov as a result of systematic activities for the de-occupation of Crimea.

We will remind you that earlier both Ukrainian and Western mass media have repeatedly reported that there are from 500,000 to 600,000 Ukrainian men fit for military service on the territory of European countries.

And the day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his final press conference that the military leadership of Ukraine initiated additional mobilization.

According to the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wants to call up from 450,000 to 500,000 people.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said that he needs more arguments from the military to support this initiative.

The head of state also added that the mobilization of such a large number of people will cost the country approximately UAH 500 billion.

We also wrote that earlier the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that not only those who want to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine voluntarily will serve.

And on December 18, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Maryana Bezuhla announced plans to limit the rights of those Ukrainians who evade mobilization.