Not only those who want will serve in the army - Defense Ministry Speaker

Under the conditions of a full-scale invasion of the aggressor state of russia, not only volunteers will get to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Illarion Pavliuk, the head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, December 19.

Pavliuk noted that nothing will change in the issue of mobilization in Ukraine. According to him, there is no "total unwillingness" among Ukrainians to defend the state, but the war continues. Recruiting will not replace mobilization, it is not designed to avoid mobilization. Protecting the state is a constitutional duty, the Ministry of Defense spokesman said.

"We must realize that the war continues, unfortunately, not only those who want will serve in the army, but also those who have such a fate and such an honor. This is a heavy burden, but it is an honor," Pavliuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, Pavliuk said that he had commented on the presentation of summons in public places.

In addition, in preparation for changes to the draft law on recruitment and mobilization, the Verkhovna Rada wants to limit the rights of men who evade mobilization.

Also, on December 19, the Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that Ukrainians would not receive summons to military registration and enlistment offices through the Diia application.