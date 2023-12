Kyivstar eliminates difficulties with communication in the west and south of Ukraine

The Kyivstar mobile operator eliminated communication difficulties that arose in the morning of December 20 in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyivstar specialists resolved the communication difficulties that arose in the morning of December 20 in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine. Currently, services are operating as usual. We also inform you that the LTE service in Ukraine and in international roaming works without speed limits. Kyivstar network is completing stabilization after the largest hacker attack," the message reads.

According to the message, in the near future the company will inform about the accrual of bonuses and compensations to subscribers who could not use communication services due to a hacker attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 20, Kyivstar reported a malfunction in the west and south of Ukraine.

On December 12, the Kyivstar mobile communications operator suffered a powerful hacker attack.

On December 15, Kyivstar restored access to the mobile Internet in the entire territory controlled by Ukraine.

On December 18, Kyivstar restored access to SMS services.