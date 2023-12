The Kyivstar mobile operator has resumed SMS services.

The company informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The company has restored access to SMS services, including in international roaming," the company reported.

Voice communication services, mobile data transmission, and Home Internet service are also available to clients.

Restoration of access to M2M services for business customers has begun.

Technical work is carried out gradually, in compliance with all safety requirements.

The company will provide information about 100% service availability upon completion of all stabilization measures.

In some settlements, in particular, in Kyiv, there are still local difficulties with the availability of Home Internet.

The company involved all available personnel, including from other regions and areas, to restore the service as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British military intelligence commented on the cyberattack on Kyivstar.

The Kyivstar mobile operator has restored access to the mobile Internet in the entire territory controlled by Ukraine. The service works in all communication standards, including 4G.

The hacker attack on the systems of Kyivstar became possible thanks to the account of one of the company's employees.