Kyivstar operator suffered a powerful hacker attack.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the company.

"On the morning of December 12, Kyivstar's communication network became the target of a powerful hacker attack, which caused a technical failure, as a result of which communication services and Internet access were temporarily unavailable," the company said.

In order to record the circumstances and consequences of illegal actions related to interference in the activities of the Kyivstar network, the operator called representatives of law enforcement agencies and special state services, who are currently working in the company's office.

As of now, it is known that personal data of subscribers has not been compromised.

At this time, the operator's specialists are working on eliminating the consequences of the hacker attack in order to restore communication and provide services as soon as possible.

Kyivstar promised to compensate the damage caused to subscribers who did not have a connection or could not use the operator's services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivstar mobile communications operator is not being searched and there is no raider capture, the problem is solely a technical failure.

In the morning, a large-scale failure occurred in the network of the Kyivstar mobile operator. Subscribers complain about the lack of communication, the company's website does not work.