Kyivstar reports a malfunction in the west and south of Ukraine

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has announced that on the morning of December 20 in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine, difficulties arose with voice services and the operation of the My Kyivstar mobile application.

"Our network is currently in the stabilization stage after the recent large-scale hacker attack, so there may still be short-term difficulties in the operation of services," the company said in a statement on Facebook.

As noted, the company's specialists are already working on restoring services.

"We are doing our best to eliminate technical problems as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," the company added.

Also, Kyivstar promises to notify subscribers about compensation as soon as possible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 12, the Kyivstar mobile communications operator was subjected to a powerful hacker attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine said that the hacker attack on the mobile operator Kyivstar may be behind the special services of the aggressor country of Russia.

On December 13, Kyivstar began the gradual activation of mobile communications throughout the territory of Ukraine.

On December 15, Kyivstar restored access to the mobile Internet in the entire territory controlled by Ukraine.

On December 18, Kyivstar restored access to SMS services.

On December 19, mobile communications operator Kyivstar restored high-speed mobile Internet in the Kyiv and Kharkiv metros.