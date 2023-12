The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, referring to its intelligence, reported that on December 14, it seems, for the first time since August of this year, russia launched the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile (AS-24 KILLJOY - according to NATO classification). Russia launched at least one missile into central Ukraine, probably at a military airfield.

The department notes that one of the six "super weapons" that putin announced in 2018, the Kinzhal missile, was intended to play an important role in russia's future military doctrine. In the war in Ukraine, russia reserved weapons for, in its opinion, high-value, well-protected targets.

"KILLJOY (Kinzhal missile, - ed.) almost certainly had an ambiguous combat debut. Many of its launches appear to have missed the target, but Ukraine also managed to intercept attacks from this supposedly "invincible" system," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, russian terrorist forces used an Kh-47 Kinzhal missile to attack Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Region.

On December 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the russian invaders hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskander missiles.

On the night of Wednesday, December 13, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles.