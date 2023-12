Overnight into Wednesday, December 13, the aggressor state of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and missiles. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all 20 enemy targets.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Telegram.

The russian occupation forces launched 10 Shaheds from the Balaklava District of Crimea over Ukraine. All ten were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that almost all enemy drones were shot down in the Odesa Region, in the area of responsibility of the South Air Command.

Also, today at 3 a.m., the russians fired ten ballistic rockets at Kyiv.

"All ten targets flying in the direction of the city of Kyiv on a ballistic trajectory were shot down by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States also released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the beginning of the offensive in October. In particular, the number is more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that Western officials estimated that the aggressor state had lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as of December 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces estimates russia's total losses at about 340,650 occupiers.