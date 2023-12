Russian terrorist forces used the Kh-47 Kinzhal missile to attack Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Region.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on Thursday, December 14, on the air of a nationwide telethon.

Ihnat noted that the occupiers are trying to hit various objects on the territory of Ukraine, for which they are using cruise missiles and drones, and the intensity of ballistic shelling has increased. There are military facilities in Starokostiantyniv, so it is clear why they are aiming there, Ihnat emphasized.

"There was a missile launch and they headed to the Khmelnytskyi Region, I mean to Starokostiantyniv. The air alert was announced at 02:09 p.m. approximately, when the signal sounded throughout Ukraine. And in fact, 10 minutes after the air alert was announced, there was a hit in the Khmelnytskyi Region. The air alert was sounded at approximately 2:09 p.m., and the launches took place later, and the hit actually occurred at 2:20 p.m. So we have these results," said the Air Force spokesman.

We are not talking about the consequences of the Kinzhal’s work, let the enemy make its own conclusions about where they aimed and where they hit, Ihnat noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the russian invaders hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskander missiles.

On the night of Wednesday, December 13, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles.

On December 13, Defense Express editor-in-chief Oleh Katkov reported that the aggressor state of russia has thousands of 48N6 missiles, which it used to attack Kyiv on the night of December 13. In addition, the russian federation continues the production of this type of weapon.