Overnight into Wednesday, December 13, the russian invaders hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskander missiles.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing.

"Today, the russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Kyiv, using 10 missiles (ballistic guided missiles of the Iskander-M type / anti-aircraft guided missiles of the S-400 type). All missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," said the message of the General Staff.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration data, as of 09:00, 53 people (36 women and 17 men, six of them children) were injured as a result of the night missile attack in Kyiv, of which 20 victims were hospitalized. The vast majority - 34 people - received cuts to the body. Other 8 got an acute reaction to stress. The rest have: TBI, bruises, burns and other injuries.

There is no information about the killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles on the night of Wednesday, December 13. Air defense forces destroyed all 20 enemy targets.