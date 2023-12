Some segments will not be able to be restored due to hacker attack on Kyivstar - sources

Some segments in Kyivstar mobile communication will not be able to be fully restored.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the cyber sphere.

"The system has suffered critical damage. Unfortunately, it is not possible to restore some segments," the interlocutors reported.

Currently, subscribers are being gradually included.

In turn, cyber experts recommend changing the passwords to accounts where the Kyivstar mobile phone number is used as a login.

In addition, it is desirable to install two-factor authentication on all services, wherever possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar restored home Internet and voice communication.

On December 14, the president of Kyivstar, Oleksandr Komarov, stated that voice communication services have almost been restored, but there are certain problems with the mobile Internet.

On the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the network of the Kyivstar mobile operator. On December 12, the Kyivstar mobile communications operator suffered a powerful hacker attack.

The Vodafone mobile operator announced the crazy demand for SIM cards due to the failure of its competitor - Kyivstar.