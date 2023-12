The Vodafone mobile operator announced the crazy demand for SIM cards due to the failure of its competitor - Kyivstar.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the company.

"We do not specify the number of new connections. We can note that it has increased significantly. The demand is really very high," the company reported.

Vodafone notes that the stock of SIM cards in warehouses is sufficient to cover current demand.

However, in a number of stores, the status "in stock/out of stock" changes several times a day.

Therefore, the company attracts additional resources in order to ensure the supply of starter packs to stores in the required quantity.

The company adds that it was necessary to change logistics routes to speed up delivery to all regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the attack on Kyivstar was made possible thanks to the account of one of the company's employees.

On December 13, Kyivstar began connecting communications throughout Ukraine.

On the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the network of the Kyivstar mobile operator. The Kyivstar mobile operator was subjected to a powerful hacker attack.

The Kyivstar network was subjected to a hacker attack that turned out to be the largest in the history of the telecommunications market.