Large-scale failure occurs in work of Kyivstar" operator – no connection, no Internet

A large-scale failure has occurred in the network of the mobile operator Kyivstar. Subscribers complain about the absence of connection, and the company's website does not work.

Social network users massively report the lack of connection. In some regions, in addition to mobile communication, wired Internet does not work.

On the air of the national marathon, they also confirmed the information and reported that the employees who use this operator are currently out of touch. Users report communication problems in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

Meanwhile, Kyivstar reported that the malfunction occurred for technical reasons, and the company's specialists are already working on their elimination.

"Today, there was a technical failure in our network," the company said.

As a result, communication and Internet access services may be unavailable to some of the subscriber base.

"The company's specialists are working to eliminate the problem. We apologize to subscribers for the temporary difficulties and thank you for your understanding," Kyivstar added.

As earlier reported, a SIM card of the Ukrainian operator Kyivstar was found in one of the Shahed UAVs released by the enemy. According to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, specialized specialists are already studying "modernization" and finding out why it is needed there.