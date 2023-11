The European Union should not start membership negotiations with Ukraine. This is Hungary's "clear position" on this issue, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. This was reported by the Reuters agency on Friday, November 10.

Any such decision of the European Union requires the unanimity of 27 members of the bloc, the main potential obstacle for Ukraine at the moment is Hungary, writes Reuters. Orban said that the EU "owes Hungary money", but this is not related to his country's opposition to negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the union.

"Membership negotiations should not start, this is Hungary's clear position. I would like to clearly state that Hungary's refusal to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership is not the subject of a business agreement... It cannot be related to the issue of funds, which Hungary has the right to receive," Orban said.

The European Union has suspended the allocation of funds for Hungary due to the issue of the rule of law, Reuters reminds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, the European Commission recommended that the Council of the European Union start accession negotiations with Ukraine.

On November 9, the head of the administration of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergely Gulyas, stated that the European Union should not start membership negotiations with Ukraine due to its non-fulfillment of conditions.

As a reminder, on June 23, 2022, Ukraine officially received the status of a candidate for membership in the EU and must now fulfill a number of requirements for the start of membership negotiations.