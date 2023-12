Ukraine not ready to start EU accession talks, but Slovakia will not block this decision - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico considers Ukraine "unprepared" for the start of EU accession talks, but assured that Bratislava would not block this decision at the summit of EU leaders.

European Pravda reported this with reference to Dennik N.

Fico said he considered Ukraine "completely unprepared" for the talks opening, but would not block such a decision at the December 14-15 summit.

"We will not impede the decision of the European Council to begin negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU. It's about a political decision, it has nothing to do with reality. Ukraine is absolutely not ready for the start of negotiations," said Robert Fico.

Before that, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar also said that Bratislava was ready to support the decision to open negotiations.

Recall that earlier Fico said in a conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that Slovakia would not help Ukraine with weapons, since it does not believe in a military solution to the conflict.

In addition, in early November, the Slovak government did not approve the allocation of EUR 40 million for military assistance to Ukraine.