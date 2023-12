The russians became more active in the Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Kupyansk axes - here the Defense Forces repelled 87 enemy attacks, in total, there were 120 combat clashes on the front during the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of December 14 on Facebook.

During the past day, 120 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 17 missile and 36 air strikes, launched 74 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. The defenders firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 29 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka and another 28 attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomayske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

In the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Serebryansk forestry area of the Luhansk Region and east of Terny in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Andriyivka and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenching at the achieved frontiers.

In the Maryinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers hold back the enemy in the Novomykhaylivka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk Region. Here, the defenders repelled 19 attacks.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk axis.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area and 2 more attacks east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

In the area of responsibility of the North OSTG in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, carry out active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit the command post, 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy's ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine is 341,500 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 tanks, 10 UAVs and 15 armored combat vehicles.

The United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the offensive began in October. In particular, we are talking about more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that Western officials estimated that the aggressor state, the russian federation, had lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.